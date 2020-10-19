Be aware, Illinois motorists: During the next few months, deer might be more nearby than you expect.
With fall in full swing, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources have issued a joint annual reminder for drivers to watch more closely for deer while on the road.
While the animals can pose a threat year-round, the problem becomes more prevalent in the autumn, when it’s mating season and increased activity takes place among the creatures at both dusk and dawn. More than 40 percent of vehicle crashes involving deer occur in October, November or December, with November being the most prevalent month.
To brace for the increase, Omer Osman, acting IDOT secretary, offers some advice some might find surprising.
“We ask all drivers to keep a watchful eye and remember the cardinal rule: don’t veer for deer,” Osman said. “While the urge to swerve is instinctual, it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle or drive into oncoming traffic, increasing the severity of a crash.”
That’s right: You might have to sacrifice the animal and your car in order to avoid more severe damage. If a collision is inevitable, try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into opposite lanes of traffic.
In 2019, a total of 16,213 crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, 15,605 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, and 604 caused personal injuries. Four of the crashes were fatal.
These are alarming numbers, but they can be reduced if we all practice increased caution during the next few months. University of Illinois Extension offers tips on how to be more cautious. To review them, go to extension.illinois.edu.
