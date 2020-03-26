As we collectively ride out this period of relative isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say all of us are looking forward to better days ahead.
Rest assured, those days will come, and Herscher High School sophomore Gunnar Tejes has one marked on his calendar.
As reported by Stephanie Markham in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Journal, Gunnar has been accepted to play alto saxophone in the 300-piece Bands of America Honor Band as it marches in the 132nd Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. The parade is a key part of the festivities leading up to the annual Rose Bowl Game.
The experience will provide quite a thrill for the young man, and also his friends and family who might watch on in person or at the very least tune into the nationally-televised event to see if they can catch a glimpse of him on the screen.
While the events of your personal life might not match the magnitude of what awaits Gunnar, all of us have something to look forward to besides confinement within the same four walls. Reunions, anniversaries, births and birthday parties lie on the horizon. We just need to take the necessary precautions to ensure the virus doesn’t spread uncontrollably and prolong this “stay at home” period.
Yes, better days lie ahead. They did for those who fought in the nation’s wars, and they did for the people who lived through The Great Depression, 9/11 and The Great Recession.
Look forward to these days as you wait for them to arrive. Such knowledge can provide you with the inspiration needed to endure through these current tough times.
