We urge you to vote, but we also impress upon you the importance of casting a ballot as an informed voter.
Many have chosen already, as early voting numbers are on the rise in seemingly every corner of America where the option is offered. Concerns pertaining to COVID-19 are part of the reason for the increase, but the presence of an engaged electorate eager to vote is also fueling the uptick. We trust these people cast ballots as informed voters.
Many are still mulling your options, with the traditional manner of voting on election day proper (Nov. 3 this year) the prevailing preference among a good portion of those waiting to take part. For all yet to vote, and even those who have already participated in this cherished exercise of democracy, there is a place to gain insight not available elsewhere.
While the stoplight shines blazing hot on the presidential races and other high-profile congressional contests, it doesn’t illuminate local races nearly as much. But these elections are oh so vital, and in the latest Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal, information on the women and men vying for these positions was shared through publication of our election guide. In addition, information on referenda questions was featured. Companion coverage can be found at daily-journal.com/news/elections.
Anyone who examines this fine work will learn something about the people and issues involved they didn’t know before. It can even inspire those who weren’t inclined to vote to instead cast a ballot because of added insight.
More election-related coverage will appear in the Daily Journal right up to and beyond the first Tuesday in November. To subscribe, call 815-937-3322.
