Major League Baseball finally made its belated return in 2020, but the global pandemic which delayed its start for several months has altered the way we follow the game.
We can’t go to the games in person as they are played in empty stadiums. So instead, the games come to us via a television screen, and this limited option has brought more than limited attention.
According to a recent report by The Athletic, baseball viewership is up some 11 percent over last year. What’s more, the increase has been driven by added interest shown by women and young people. Meanwhile, the game’s core fan base, adult men, are watching games slightly less than in previous years.
While it’s hard to pinpoint a specific cause for the increase, the hunch here is that some changes made this year to adjust to the pandemic have played a primary role.
The league has altered extra innings rules, putting a player on second second to start each inning, made doubleheaders seven innings, implemented a three-batter minimum for pitchers and increased the number of playoff teams to 16.
What the first three changes have done is given a more crisp feel to a game which has faced criticism for its turtle-like pace.
The expanded playoff field keeps more teams in contention late in the season, thus giving their fans a reason to stay tuned to the very end of the campaign.
MLB officials have surely taken notice, and hopefully they will take an additional step by making these rules permanent beyond 2020. While purists might protest, those who recently developed an enhanced interest will be pleased and more likely to stay with the game once the pandemic lifts and the world returns to some semblance of normal. This new twist might prove to be a godsend for the grand old game.
