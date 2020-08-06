Today marks the 75th anniversary of one of the most pivotal events in the annals of humankind. On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.
The attack, combined with a similar attack on the Japanese city of Nagasaki days later, effectively brought an end to World War II. America and its allies were victorious, and it was a victory that came at a high cost. The bombings left an estimated 214,000 Japanese dead.
Nevertheless, Americans widely embraced the decision at the time as 85 percent expressed their approval in a 1945 Pew Research Center poll. The country was war weary by then, having spent four years at battle on two different fronts.
As the years progressed, sentiments changed. A 1991 Pew poll showed Americans’ approval rate of atomic bomb use dropped to 63 percent. By 2015, it was down to 56 percent.
The aversion toward using such a deadly weapon is understood, and fortunately, America or no other country has dropped one since. But President Harry Truman, the commander in chief who ordered the bombings, stood by the decision the rest of his life, and with justification.
An estimated 407,000 Americans died as a result of World War II, and that number would have rose exponentially had the fight with Japan lasted into 1946 or even 1947. While battered, the determined enemy showed no outright signs of surrender, and a bloody invasion of the Japanese mainland seemed the only option other than use of the atomic bomb.
The situation illustrates the disconnect that often surfaces when historic events are viewed through the prism of modern times. Few Americans who experienced the circumstances which existed in 1945 remain alive today. So while it’s easy and even proper to view an atomic bomb as an evil object that should be avoided at all costs, it doesn’t take into account the factors that persuaded Truman to make the difficult decision to use the weapons.
The scratch the surface approach to studying history is incomplete. To put these events in context, one must dig deeper.
