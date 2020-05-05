For several weeks now, most of us have yearned for something, anything, to do.
In a momentary lapse, you might have given a bit of thought to going out for dinner. But you haven’t been able to do that for awhile, and you still can’t. The same applies to a trip to the movie theater and so many other activities we are accustomed to enjoying on a regular basis. Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus have prevented it.
Illinois is among the states that remain in a form of lock down, but as of Friday, one simple pleasure has returned. Several of Illinois’ state parks have reopened for limited activity, and among them is the marvelous Kankakee River State Park.
At mid morning last Sunday, the park had come to life with a fair amount of people on the grounds. At least at that particular time, those present were respectful of the social distancing measures and were gathered in only small groups. Young families were well represented.
What were they doing? Hiking, biking, fishing and observing wild life among other things, and they were doing it an absolutely idyllic setting. Spring has clearly sprung, and the weather conditions could not have been better. Photographers were also on hand, and any who stood on the bridge that extends across Rock Creek to take a picture of those fishing along the banks of the creek below were offered a chance to capture a Rockwell-like image.
While those activities took place, some simply drove their vehicles around the park area to take in the sights. For senior citizens who need to limit their physical activity, this presents another option.
Camping and picnics are still prohibited, as the yellow tape wrapped around the shelters indicate. Nevertheless, at last there’s something to do. Most of us have visited our local state park, but for many, that last visit took place sometime ago. There’s no time like the present to reacquainted with this gem.
