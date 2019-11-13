The quality of high school football among teams who play in these parts is as arguably as good as it has ever been.
You want proof? Try this one for size. Five of the area’s 15 teams — one third overall — have reached the quarterfinal round or further in their respective playoff fields.
In the IHSA tournament, four will be in action Saturday — Bishop McNamara Catholic, Central, Coal City and Wilmington. It’s the first time since 1986 that four area teams have cracked the quarterfinal round in the same year. Moreover, Milford, which plays the eight-man brand of football recently adopted by some of the state’s smaller schools, is in the semifinals of the I8FA playoffs.
It could get even better. Undefeated Central seems as good as any club remaining in the IHSA Class 2A field and is a bonafide state contender. The same thing can be said of Wilmington in Class 3A. The only blemish on the Wildcats’ record is a loss to Coal City.
Speaking of Coal City, the unbeaten Coalers have been ranked at the top of the polls all season long and are an undeniable title threat in Class 4A. The same can be said of McNamara. While the Irish have suffered three losses, including one to Coal City, they are peaking at just the right time and could be on a collision course to meet Coal City again in the Class 4A championship game.
Milford is undefeated and the defending I8FA state champions. A repeat title is definitely an attainable goal for the Wildcats.
All of it sets up a special situation for the loyal legion of local football fans. Follow the upcoming action and enjoy it to the fullest. It could be decades before the situation is repeated again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!