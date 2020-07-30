Long ago, the literary world introduced us to the phrase “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.’’
Adapted from a Scottish poem, it means no matter how carefully a project is planned, something can go wrong with it.
It’s something to keep top of mind in today’s world, as society tries to navigate its way through the coronavirus pandemic that has caused deep disruption since it began spreading through America last March.
Superintendent Genevra Walters and Kankakee School District 111 officials have apparently taken heed.
Earlier this week, the Kankakee Board of Education approved a back-to-school plan as the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year quickly approaches.
The district’s approach can be best summed up by this remark from Walters:”We are in a lose-lose situation. There’s not going to be a perfect plan. We are going to have to be flexible.’’
Thus, the year will begin with a hybrid form of learning, which will include both in-person and remote options.
Parents also will be involved in the process, and help from community organizations is being sought for parents who have work shifts that conflict with school schedules.
Despite the no-win situation Walters described, school districts have faced harsh criticism from some corners about how they are handling the situation, and Kankakee has not been spared.
But unless you possess a crystal ball which can see into the future, the criticism can be deemed at least somewhat unfair.
“We are concerned about going into a permanent schedule because what happens when there is a COVID-19 [outbreak]?’’ Walters said. “We are going to monitor the situation with the virus, then, hopefully by the second quarter, we’ll be able to go into a permanent schedule.’’
With that thought in mind, the district will re-evaluate its plan and discuss the possible implementation of a permanent schedule for the second quarter at its Sept. 28 board meeting.
Under the circumstances, this seems like a fair approach.
It’s more difficult to say the same about the reaction of critics.
