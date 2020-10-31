Some might believe the election of 2020 to be the most hotly contested in history, but it’s really nothing new. How many times had you heard the phrase “this is the most important election of our lifetime’’ prior to now?
Nonetheless, the current presidential race has brought an undeniably high level of fervor, and the record early voting numbers coming out of Kankakee County and beyond stand as prime evidence.
County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said as of Thursday evening, more than 19,000 ballots had been cast either through early in-person voting or via the mail. That number accounts for 30 percent of the county’s eligible voters, and shatters the previous early voting record. In 2016, voters cast 12,841 ballots, the previous high.
Hendrickson acknowledges that COVID-19 will play a factor in Election Day in-person voting, but still feels “pretty comfortable’’ in estimating the 2016 turnout of 73 percent will be eclipsed.
It should come as no surprise to people who live in this region, but we take our civic duty more seriously than the nation as a whole. Still, Michael McDonald, of the U.S. Elections Project, predicts a record turnout of about 150 million, representing 65 percent of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908. That year, voter turnout was 65.7 percent.
The America of 1908 was much different than the modern day version. Women had not yet gained the right to vote, and much of the black population, particularly those who lived in the deep South, were also denied the right. Thus the official record showing voter participation of nearly two-thirds is skewered.
What does it all mean?
First off, some of the candidates and causes you support will win and some will lose. Emotions will run high in the immediate aftermath, especially if the outcome is delayed.
But once the dust settles, know this: The people have spoken like never before. While 100 percent participation would be ideal, it’s an unreasonable expectation.
The nation could use some healing once the votes are tallied, but that might also be an unreasonable hope. But also know this: Another national election is a mere four years away. The records established in 2020 could be short lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!