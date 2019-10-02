America has always been in love with driving.
So what will America be like when cars drive themselves? It should be a lot safer. The estimates are a reduction of 90 percent of all auto accidents – saving more than 30, 000 lives a year. It is also likely to be a lot more boring.
On its way out the door, the Obama administration issued a December 2016 report predicting that driverless cars would one day shrink the number of driving jobs in the country from the present estimate of 3.7 million to a future of 1.5 million.
Exactly when those changes will occur is uncertain. We are in sort of a slow phase-in now. Blind spot warnings now appear on some models. Drift out of your lane and the car will warn you. Maybe your car parks itself. Fully driverless cars are still some years out.
What happens to the many driving jobs? Good question. History says that cost savings translate into more jobs, but not necessarily the same jobs. One Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, has proposed giving all adult Americans $1,000 a month as a buffer against a job lost. He would pay for this by adding in a Value Added Tax, a sort of sales tax at every level an item is sold. Yang would exempt food and clothing, but VATs will raise the cost of many other items. That would slow the economy considerably.
Yet our fundamental objection is that paying people whether or not they work will chew into the American dream. As Thomas Edison once said, “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”
But it makes sense to prepare for the future, too. America right now is at full employment. There are more jobs open than unemployed people to fill them. Yet there are always fears for the future. You repair the roof while the sun is shining, before the storm hits.
So one of the discussion points for the 2020 campaign ought to be preparation for the next wave of automation.
