Many of us associate trains with a bygone era, a time before automobiles, trucks and airplanes existed.
As a result, we tend to disregard their continued presence. This is a mistake on one hand because trains remain a vital cog in advancing commerce and providing a reliable form of public transportation.
We also disregard them in a way that can prove deadly, and this is something to keep in mind, as Illinois Rail Safety Week begins Sunday and continues for a full seven days (Sept. 22-28).
Did you know 804 people were killed in 2018 because they either were involved in a rail crossing collision or trespassed onto railroad property? According to statistics made available at illinoissafetyweek.org, that alarming figure was similar to data compiled in the previous two years. In 2017, 781 people were killed in this manner. In 2016, the number was 718.
What should this tell you? It reinforces the idea you never should disobey a crossing arm when it is in the down position along the tracks, even if there is no train in sight. You never should step foot on the tracks and the surrounding area either. Once again, a train might not be visible when you first trespass, but that can change in an instant.
Our tendency to rush through life plays a role in these violations. You’re running late for work when the crossing arm descends. Sure, if you go around it, you still might arrive in time. But you also run the risk of ensuring the next arrival involving you takes place at a morgue.
The same thing applies to pedestrians who use the tracks as a shortcut to their destination. You might arrive more promptly, but you also might be added to the latest version of a grisly set of statistics.
