More than one political observer has grumbled under his or her breath about the Iowa Caucus.
Some believe because of its position as the first test among presidential primary contests, it has an out sized and unfair role in the ultimate outcome. When you pair it with the New Hampshire primary, the second stop along the trail, that grumble becomes louder.
But is it really true? In some cases, yes. In others, no.
There is no question Barack Obama seized control of the 2008 Democratic primary from Hillary Clinton by winning in Iowa, and he didn’t relinquish his grip on the party’s leadership mantle until January 2017, when he left the White House after two terms in office.
He was succeeded by Republican Donald Trump, who stormed through the 2016 primary on his way to residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When most of us who follow politics look back on that time, we don’t recall a single loss along the way.
But Trump opened with a setback, as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz earned a tight victory in Iowa. It proved to have minimal effect in the long haul, but for a few days afterward, the Trump camp had concerns.
These are lessons to be remembered as the 2020 Iowa Caucus unfolds tonight. While Trump surely will win the Republican contest this time around, a number of Democrats could emerge the winner.
The Democratic winner ultimately could face Trump in November. Then again, he or she could not. Look at Iowa as the first game of a Major League Baseball season. It creates heightened interest for sure, and you can’t help but watch. But a lot of games are left to be played.
