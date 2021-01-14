Founded in Watseka in 1964, the Big R chain of retail stores grew into a Midwest success story.
But the story will not have a happy ending.
Known as Stock+Field since 2019 following an ownership change, company chairman and CEO Matthew Whebbe announced Monday the closing of all 25 stores spread across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Whebbe cited the challenges of 2020 brought on by a once-in-a-century pandemic as the reason behind the decision. The flagship store at Watseka will be among the closures, and Mayor John Allhands said the city is stung by the loss.
“This will put a hurt on us,” Allhands said. “It’s a shock. We will certainly be putting out feelers to fill that location. The Watseka and Iroquois County community can support a farm store like this. We will work to get this location filled as quickly as we can.”
The shock Allhands mentions must have something to do with the company’s sudden reversal in fortunes.
Just four years ago, Big R, then under the leadership of Watseka businessman Jerry Gibbs, added four stores to bring the total to 23. In addition to Watseka, stores could be found in the nearby towns of Danville, Gibson City, Homer Glen, Morris, Pontiac and Streator.
But the company was sold a year later, and fortunes changed. We can’t ignore the impact of the pandemic on this quick turnabout. The Stock+Field demise could become a future case study on just how damaging a blow COVID-19 dealt to non- behemoth businesses.
For now, we can only lament the loss and thank Big R and Stock+Field for the impact on the communities their stores served. A sad ending cannot erase that influence, nor the memories of the people who worked and shopped there.
