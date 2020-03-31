An active life is the best kind to lead, and it’s even better when the actions taken benefit others.
Rose Mary Ciaccio fits this description to a tee, and while her recent death brought deep sadness, it also brought fond memories of a person who will live on in the minds of many for a long time to come.
Ciaccio, 91, died last week, and Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost wrote a fine tribute story which appeared in the Daily Journal. The story related how she was deeply devoted to her family and church, St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee. It also described how she was a woman ahead of her time who set a shining example for many to follow.
In an era where the husband typically worked and the wife remained home, Ciaccio embarked on a lengthy business career. She spent 31 years at the former Alden’s Department Store in Kankakee, and then a decade as the owner of a boutique in Meadowview Shopping Center, where she not only promoted her own business, but those in the entire retail complex.
It was an example many women would later follow, and some of them were directly influenced by Ciaccio. Not only did she demonstrate a business acumen for others to admire, she “dressed for success’’ and assembled a wardrobe that sent this unspoken message: If you want to be taken seriously, you have to look the part.
Her efforts didn’t stop there. She was involved with seemingly everything at St. Rose and was active in other organizations, constantly doing for others. As former St. Rose pastor the Rev. Charles Wheeler told Provost: “She was always overbooked. She always had more on her plate than I did.’’
Speaking of plates, Ciaccio could prepare Italian dishes which would rival the food served in the finest restaurants for quality.
Hopefully, you are one of the fortunate ones who got at least a taste of Ciaccio’s vibrant personality if not one of those delicious dishes. If you are, show your debt of gratitude by helping others. That’s exactly what she would have wanted.
