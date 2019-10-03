Two days ago, this space was devoted to a message urging people to make a personal comeback during the fourth quarter, or final three months, of 2019.
The village of Manteno didn’t have that much time to work with late Friday night and into Saturday. A strong storm caused significant damage to the location of the annual Manteno Oktoberfest, and the organizers had just a few hours to decide what to do next.
Sarah Marion, president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, described the response in an email she sent Monday.
“On Saturday morning, our chamber board of directors, mayor and police department scheduled an emergency meeting (to) decide what we wanted to do moving forward,’’ Marion wrote. “The consensus was that we would rebuild and continue the fest. When the meeting commenced, we had several volunteers already cleaning the streets and assisting the vendors.
“The original entertainment/beer tent was completely destroyed. We were able to rent and borrow replacement tents. Most of the food vendors were able to salvage their spaces and thanks to our volunteers, they were back up and running by 1 p.m. We were scheduled to start the carnival at noon and we were able to do so. Our beer tent ended up opening at 2 p.m. Attendees made comment that it didn’t look like a storm had even gone through the fest.’’
The Saturday night lighted parade drew a big crowd, and the fest ended Sunday without an additional hitch.
Not only did Manteno rally, the Bourbonnais Public Works Department joined in to accelerate the cleanup. This is an example of community cooperation we are always thrilled to see.
We extend a big tip of the hat to all involved. The easy thing to do would have been to cancel the remainder of Oktoberfest. But the easy solution is seldom the best or right thing to do. Thanks for rejecting the easy way out.
