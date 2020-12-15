A recent study reinforces what many of us would consider obvious, but it’s nonetheless important to issue a reminder now as an unprecedented Christmas season is upon us.
Last September, the University of Texas at Austin released a research report that showed while we have become increasingly reliant on text messages and emails to communicate with our closest family members and friends, a phone call is more likely to produce the feelings of connectedness we crave.
“People feel significantly more connected through voice-based media, but they have these fears about awkwardness that are pushing them toward text-based media,” said Amit Kumar, an assistant professor of marketing for the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.
Kumar also said people would be best served by overcoming the aforementioned fears.
“When it came to actual experience, people reported they did form a significantly stronger bond with their old friend on the phone versus email, and they did not feel more awkward,” Kumar said.
Over the next few days and weeks, we will feel the urge to reconnect with family and friends, an urge made stronger because of the pandemic-driven social distancing recommendations that make in-person meetings more difficult.
While it might be more convenient to send a text or email, especially a group message, to say happy holidays, it will also be decidedly impersonal. The recipients will give it a quick glance and move on. By day’s end, it will be largely forgotten.
But if you set aside a block of time to place a series of phone calls, the impact will likely endure throughout the remainder of the day and well into the future. Those on the other end of the call will be much more appreciative, and will remember you took the extra time to catch up with them.
This one-of-a-kind Christmas has left many of us at a loss when it comes to gift giving. This year, a phone call might just be the perfect present.
