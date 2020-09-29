A mentor is described by Merriam-Webster as “a trusted counselor or guide.’’ The dictionary offers no further qualifications, including age requirements or geographical guidelines.
In other words, a mentor, and mentee for that matter, can be of any age, and mentorship can be provided in virtually any location.
In Bourbonnais, such a dynamic exists at the village skatepark. From that comparatively tiny locale, a mentoring relationship has flourished to the point it is now gaining worldwide attention.
In the most recent Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal, sports editor Mason Schweizer shared the charming story of 19-year-old mentor Ben Williams and 8-year-old mentee TJ Hasselbring, a young pair of skateboarding enthusiasts who regularly meet there to enjoy their favorite recreational pursuit.
The two first met when Ben noticed TJ was having difficulty figuring out how to drop in off a ramp, a common maneuver among skateboarders. Ben joined TJ and showed him how to execute the move while the boy’s mother, Amanda, recorded a video of the interaction.
She then posted her work on TikTok, where it drew vast attention in the form of more than 5 million views. Such interest has brought viral video fame for TJ and Ben, and what’s really neat about the development is how much it caught Ben by surprise.
“Going viral was nuts, man,’’ Ben told Schweizer. “I was wondering what was going on, it all happened so fast.’’
This statement indicates Ben provided mentorship not for fame, but for the proper purpose, which is sharing individual talent with someone from the younger generation.
Few mentors receive much recognition for their work. Here’s to Ben and each and every one of you mentors out there. In a way, the recognition he has received can be shared by all of you.
Keep up the good work.
