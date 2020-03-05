By his own admission, Lamar Lillard has his “foot in the door’’ as he pursues his ambition of becoming a major actor.
And even though his dream remains a work in progress, he is nonetheless helping others from the area he calls home get their foot in the door, too.
Lillard, a 1997 graduate of St. Anne Community High School who grew up in Hopkins Park, is starting a scholarship program for local high school students interested in acting and the arts.
As reported by Stephanie Markham on the front page of Tuesday’s Daily Journal, the scholarship will provide a $500 stipend to one student each from Kankakee, Momence and St. Anne high schools. In addition to interest in acting or the arts, the student also must maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average, have a regular attendance record and exhibit good behavior.
The dollar amount of the scholarships might not seem a lot, and Lillard will accept donations to the cause to hopefully raise the amount to $1,000 each. But the current amount still is enough to do what Lillard has achieved, and that’s to get a foot in the door.
Over the past five years, he has played bit roles in TV shows such as “Empire,’’ “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,’’ “Chicago Med,’’ “The Chi’’ and the 2020 Jordan Peele film “Say My Name.’’
His biggest break to date came recently and included filming in Momence. Lillard is playing the role of Mars Freeman, bodyguard to Loy Cannon (famous actor Chris Rock) in the fourth season of the television hit “Fargo.’’ Such an opportunity puts him a step closer to stardom.
The recipients of the scholarships will find themselves in a spot similar to where Lillard stood five years ago. What will the next five years bring? That remains to be seen, but they will have their foot in the door.
