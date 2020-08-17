Whether it be of the fairly recent or long ago variety, few places honor their own history such as Bourbonnais.
Now, the link between modern and more dated history has been made through an attractive offer the village has made to memento seekers.
Beginning today, members of the public can purchase the “Welcome to Bearbonnais” banners that were left behind when the Bears ended the summer training camp they held at Olivet Nazarene University for 18 years. The proceeds from the sales will go toward reviving another distinguished historic element of the village, the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project, which is being spearheaded by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.
What is now Bourbonnais was one of the first local communities to establish a population base, and the building educated schoolchildren during a long ago time when lessons about the Civil War could not be taught, as they did not exist.
The structure underwent a number of transformations and eventually was forgotten before it was discovered incidentally as the dilapidated house built around it was demolished in 2011.
The goal now is to restore it, and a fundraising campaign has netted $48,000 of the $120,000 needed. The Bears’ banner sale has the potential to trim the gap faster than a Devin Hester kickoff return for a touchdown.
The village will have 128 cloth banners and 26 vinyl banners available for sale on a first-come-first-served basis. Cloth cost $30 and vinyl $15. There is a limit of three per customer.
In-person purchases can be made via cash or check from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the administration building at 600 Main St. NW. The village will ship banners for an additional postage fee. Requests can be sent to bourbonnais@villageofbourbonnais.com. Payment must be received within seven days after request, and banners will be shipped upon payment receipt.
