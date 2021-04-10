In today’s Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal, you’ll find the second of three Progress special sections. The first two weeks of the series are dedicated to bestowing honors to residents and organizations throughout the community with our Progress Awards.
These annual awards recognize those who have made great achievements, but they’re also a way for us to thank those who continue to make Kankakee County an amazing place to call home.
So, thank you, Riverside Healthcare, for rising to the challenges presented by the pandemic. The way your teams of medical professionals responded to crisis is nothing short of remarkable.
Thank you, Manteno Chamber of Commerce, for keeping the community together even when it stayed apart. Your creativity and perseverance in finding safe ways to host beloved community events despite the pandemic brought much joy to many.
Thank you, King Music, for ensuring there’s a next generation of musicians. The music you help create will have a positive and life-long impact on many.
Thank you, KCC Career Coach, for opening the doors to success for job seekers of all ages in our community. You’ve helped set many on the path to a better tomorrow.
Thank you, First Trust Bank, for your continued investment in Kankakee County. We hope the pride you have for remaining local is an inspiration for others to do the same.
Thank you, Luke and Mandy Benoit, for your commitment and dedication to a family business. Whether it’s the first blooms of spring or pumpkins in the fall, you bring happiness to many.
Thank you, Del Monte, for making your employees a priority and investing in their morale. Your focus on people has garnered your facility a new level of success.
Thank you, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, for helping to lead our community out of a pandemic. Your continual investment in bringing the best of services and doctors to the area has not gone unnoticed.
Thank you, Spikeball, for not forgetting where your roots are planted. We’re proud that you’ll be shipping your wildly popular game from right here in your founder’s hometown.
Thank you, Greg St. Aubin, for bringing awareness to a problem that’s long gone unnoticed. The light you shine on the mental health struggles of farmers could prove to be life-saving.
Thank you, Dave and Tiffany Kruse, for protecting the firefighters of our community and around the world. We are inspired by you risking so much and persevering for so long to achieve a dream.
Thank you, Jim Rowe, for the courage to pursue a different approach to solving a long-standing problem. Your commitment to changing how juvenile delinquency is addressed will certainly change the lives of those who find themselves in the system at a young age.
And lastly, thank you, Grace Christian Academy, for the enthusiasm you show for connecting to students in new and more profound ways. Your efforts will lead many young minds into a brighter tomorrow.
