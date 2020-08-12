Census is one of those words that can play tricks on the ears. When spoken, it often sounds like “senses.”
At the moment, it’s rather appropriate, because those who haven’t filled out their 2020 U.S. Census form need to come to their senses and do so.
The crucial count has entered its homestretch and disparities between those counted and actual population projections are wide.
In Kankakee, the count sits at about 55 percent of the projected population, and as senior reporter Lee Provost reported in the most recent Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal, the city’s coveted Home Rule authority is at stake if the count doesn’t reach near 100 percent.
While some neighboring communities have had better success getting results, all are short of 100 percent. The results are not permanent, but they have long-lasting effects. As Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore recently pointed out, the outcome will dictate the course a town takes for a full decade.
Why would one not fill out a census form? Some might see it as an arm of big government aiming to gain further control of our lives, and resist on these grounds.
On the contrary, it’s an opportunity for you to tell the government what to do as census figures are determining factors in the allocation of federal funds for schools, roads, hospitals and other vital infrastructure In the region where you live.
So get that form in if you haven’t already. More information can be found at 2020census.gov.
