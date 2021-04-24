All too often we get phone calls from readers reporting a contact with a would-be scammer. And unfortunately, in some of those cases, they have been victims of a scam.
In many of the cases, the intended victim was a senior citizen.
That’s why we were happy to hear from Congresswoman Robin Kelly this week that legislation aimed at protecting seniors from these scams passed out of the U.S. House. Kelly, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, had introduced the Emergency Scams Act bill with Ohio Republican Troy Balderson.
Here’s what the legislation would do: It requires the Federal Trade Commission to report on and increase awareness regarding scams targeting older adults. The FTC would be required to report on the number and type of scams that target older adults, as well as provide policy recommendations to prevent such scams.
It would also be required to keep online information current about what scams are making the rounds and also give media outlets and law enforcement the tools to disseminate such information.
Information is a powerful tool and that’s especially true in the fight against scammers. It’s easier to spot a lie when you already know the truth. We’re hopeful that should this legislation become law that our seniors will be able to answer the phone without trepidation.
