Depending on which source you check, there are around 553,000 homeless people in the United States.
That’s a lot of people who head to bed without dinner and then don’t have a bed to lie down in when they get there.
Try to imagine what life is like for those 553,000 people. Not getting a clear picture of the true hardship? That’s because when you put anything on such a massive scale, it becomes an innocuous concept of far-off realities.
But try imagining if there was just one homeless person — you.
Tomorrow you go to work to find your job is gone. You struggle to find work and can’t. The unemployment runs out and what little savings you had are long gone. In a few months, the bank wants the house back because of your failure to pay. You find a friend or family member to take you in, but you can’t take your beloved possessions with you.
After a month or so, your free lease of their couch is up and you have to go. So, you take the one bag of possessions you have left in this world and the clothes on your back and you head out — to where you don’t know.
You walk a few miles to a department store where you mingle about for hours. You have no money to spend; you’re just there for the heat. Eventually closing time comes around and you’re back out in the cold. No money for a hotel room, no more friends and family to call upon for a place to stay.
The only shelter you can find is a covered bus stop, which becomes your home for the night.
Cold to the bone, you awake in the morning and start the cycle all over again only to return to the bus stop hours later.
Think this can’t happen to you? We imagine the 553,000 homeless people once had the same thought.
This level of understanding of the homeless population’s plight is at the heart of an upcoming Fortitude Community Outreach event called Night on the Street 2021. The April 16-17 event that aims to give participants the real experience of being homeless. We encourage you to take part because we can only fix what we understand, and homelessness is a problem that must be fixed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.