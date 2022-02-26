Ukraine is some 5,300 miles from Illinois. That makes it pretty easy to think that what is transpiring there has no impact on the lives of Illinoisians.
That couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, some of the ripple effects from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine are already being felt around the world and across the U.S.
It’s safe to say that the world will be inundated — one could argue it already is — with news of the situation and tuning it out is an attractive idea. But, we think, if you understand how this one event will have worldwide impact — even here in Illinois — you’ll be more apt to pay attention.
And that’s something we hope the citizens of America do. Russia is making a power grab that could reshape geopolitics. This is important.
Troop deployments
NATO announced Thursday that it will send reinforcements to its eastern flanks. They’ll join the some 6,500 U.S. troops serving overseas already dispatched to Eastern Europe and the Baltics.
Our Navy destroyers have been deployed to European waters. F-35 fighters and Apache helicopters are being moved.
Additionally, about 8,500 troops from various bases around the country have been placed on higher alert for possible deployment. While this fight won’t come to America, America could be called to enter the fight on foreign soil, putting our servicemen and women in harm’s way.
Hitting your wallet
Beyond its human toll, the conflict looks set to send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world. This will quite possibly be the most profound impact on Americans’ day-to-day lives.
Russia and Ukraine are major producers of grains and various other commodities. War could further upend the global supply chain, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies. The bigger impact is likely to be on U.S. businesses that export goods to Russia across a variety of industries, from aviation, medical devices, machinery, tobacco and food.
Russia also provides vast amounts of oil and gas to the world. After Russia invaded on Thursday, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil surged past $100 per barrel. While the world’s consumers won’t feel the impact of that for some time, they will feel it.
A price will be paid
Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, seemed to be preparing the American people on Wednesday about a tough road ahead as what had been a feared invasion came into view as an inevitable reality.
“We have been frank, we have been candid with the American people that our measures — the measures we have and are prepared to impose on the Russian Federation — certainly won’t be cost-free for the Russian Federation. But they won’t be entirely cost-free for the rest of the world as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.