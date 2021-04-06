At the risk of sounding like a broken record, make sure you get out to the polls today and vote. In Kankakee County, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t know where to vote? You can find all the information you need at kankakeecountyclerk.com.
Today, voters will get to decide who has power in their communities for the coming years.
In Bradley, voters will choose a mayor, village clerk and three trustees; meanwhile Bourbonnais voters will have their say on three village trustees.
In Kankakee, up for grabs are mayor, city clerk and aldermen in two wards.
School board candidates will be chosen for Bourbonnais Elementary, Bradley Elementary, Kankakee, Peotone and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Voters in three villages will decide if they’ll accept a tax increase that will help the fire department better serve them, while Herscher residents get to decide if they’ll have a sales tax increase. Over in Momence, they’ll make a decision that could alter the structure of its school board. Grant Park and Aroma Park will vote for village presidents while trustees will be selected in Aroma Park, Bonfield, Essex and Hopkins Park.
And all that doesn’t include the eight contested races in five townships.
If you think we’re trying to make today’s election sound like a big deal, that’s because it is a big deal. There might not be a section on the ballot for president, but that doesn’t make this election any less important. We argue it just might be more important. What happens today will have a real impact on the daily lives of those who call these communities home.
Early voting has been taking place since March 19 in Kankakee County, which leaves us hopeful for a good voter turnout.
But if you haven’t yet cast your ballot, weatherman says it’s going to be mostly sunny today with a high of 81. Sounds like a great day to vote to us.
