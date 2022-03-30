It was the slap heard ‘round the world.
It’s no wonder Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke at the Oscars this week has produced so much discussion around water coolers everywhere.
It was so surreal that we, like probably most people, at first thought it was a joke. The Oscars have been gasping for air in recent years, after all, so few would have been surprised if Hollywood produced a publicity stunt to kick-start ratings.
The reality of the situation quickly came into view though, and it was a messy one. The hours that have passed since then have been filled with many pondering the moral and legal quandaries such an incident created.
One thing is for sure and that this certainly is an opportunity for the cancel culture engine to get revved up and run off with itself.
So, we will take the opportunity to denounce the cancel culture that exists today in America.
This tendency to throw away a person, group or company as the result of a transgression — whether it be real or perceived — is having a disastrous effect on our society.
Was Chris Rock wrong to use a person’s disease as the basis of a joke? Yes.
Was Will Smith wrong to assault the comedian for the joke? Yes.
Was the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wrong to not intercede and let the event continue on as planned? Yes.
At the center of all these wrongs, though, are humans. Our kind is inherently flawed.
No one is perfect and everyone makes mistakes. And while the mistakes of Rock, Smith and the Academy were all done in spectacular fashion, they are still mistakes. We imagine they’re mistakes that were instantly regretted by all involved.
What cancel culture does, though, is create a world in which mistakes aren’t allowed. A world in which there’s no coming back from an error in judgment, misstep or wrongdoing.
No lessons are learned in that world and no positive changes are made. And in this incident, there are plenty of lessons that need to be learned.
Let’s use this incident as an opportunity to put cancel culture to rest by addressing the problem and determining consequences through dialogue seeded in open minds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.