Fifteen years should never be a lifetime.
At 15, a child begins to see that the entire world is on his or her horizon. It’s an age when dreams of becoming a cowboy or princess are replaced by real plans for the future.
Coming into view are the freedoms of a driver’s license and the promise of young love. There’s so much excitement that lies ahead.
But not for Davarion Jones. Fifteen years was all he got before his life was stolen from him. He deserved so much more from this world.
Davarion was shot and killed on July 6 in front of his own home in Kankakee. How is a teenager’s front yard not a safe haven? What went so wrong for such a young person to be met with such violence?
The questions are endless; the answers are scarce. One answer, though, is clear: It will take a unified community response to tackle the violence plaguing Kankakee. Though we might have forgotten it somewhere along the way, the adage of “it takes a village to raise a child” is still very true in today’s world.
This is our village; this is our child.
While it might be too late for Davarion, there’s still time for this community to come together to ensure others don’t meet the same fate.
Solving this problem, however, will not be a passive activity. Whether it be physically standing between a gang and a child or simply reporting something that seems amiss, we all must engage. We are part of the solution to Kankakee’s violence problem.
It’s on us to notice the boy who sits alone to hide the fresh bruises from a night at home, to see the girl who wears the same dirty clothes day in and day out, and to not pass by the bad influences children encounter on the walk home from school.
So, stand up, Kankakee. Pay attention and speak up. Fight for each and every kid in this community as if they were your own — because they are.
