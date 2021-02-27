House Bill 3653, the 600-page piece of criminal justice legislation passed by Illinois lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, is the latest example of something that can be described as the good, the bad and the ugly.
Law enforcement leaders who take major exceptions to some parts of the bill still believe other parts will prove beneficial, and we have to agree. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey is one. He has not been hesitant to point out the portions he doesn’t like, but as he told Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty, he is “100 percent behind’’ equipping all officers with body cameras. He thinks the cameras will provide an extra layer of protection for officers because they provide clear visual evidence of what transpired during an interaction with the public.
Also good is the coming end to cash bail by 2023. The measure has put Illinois in headlines around the nation as it’s the first state to do so. The spotlight is well-deserved as the system’s end will make strides in creating a judicial process that doesn’t favor those with larger pocketbooks.
The bad parts of the bill are numerous, but the focus here will be placed on one mentioned by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, just after Pritzker signed the bill.
“The bottom line is that this law enhances protections for individuals charged with violent crimes at the expense of the victims of those crimes,’’ Haas said in a prepared statement. “The final product the governor signed lacks bipartisan support and blatantly disregards the serious concerns expressed by the public and crime victims’ advocates.’’
Then there is the ugly. In a survey taken by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and released publicly, 66 percent of the 1,500 active officers who participated indicated they would retire early if the legislation passed. Now that that has occurred, will a significant exodus from the profession be imminent?
Who will replace them? There is no perfect job, but it’s easier to commit to a line of work when the good outweighs the bad. That might no longer be the case here.
Those who support the legislation remain steadfast in the stated need for such drastic measures. And while we can’t disagree the system needs changed, we argue it must be done in a way that creates buy-in from those inside the system or it will be doomed for failure. And if we create a situation that results in not enough young men and women entering law enforcement because of this legislation, the day may come when no one responds to your call for help in a time of crisis because there is not enough people willing to serve. That’s a frightening prospect.
