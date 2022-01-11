In the wake of tragedy and heartache across an entire community comes a small spark of light — an opportunity to teach humanity and empathy in the classroom.
At Bradley Central Middle School, students were fortunate enough to have a teacher who was willing to seize that opportunity.
Last week, seventh-grade social studies teacher Scott Bright pledged to let his students shave his head bald if they pulled together to raise money for the Bradley Police Department in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
The lesson was clearly not lost on the students as they soared past the $500 goal and raised nearly $1,000.
Bright understands that teaching goes beyond that which can be found in books. Good educators teach children how to be better people and how to impact the world around them. They teach children about the role they play in the larger picture and help them see further than their own experiences.
“If I can teach them empathy and compassion for others in this dark world, then I have done my job,” Bright told the Daily Journal last week.
He has not only done his job; he is doing it in spectacular fashion.
Developing an understanding of what others are going through and instilling a desire to meet the needs of the community are needed now more than ever.
Knowing that teachers like Bright are ensuring the next generation has both gives us hope and great ease of mind as those students will one day take the lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.