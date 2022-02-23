Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and DuPage Counties. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1200 AM CST late tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&