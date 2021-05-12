By Daily Journal editorial board
Though he hung on as long as he could — even throwing in a little April snow for good measure — Old Man Winter has finally lost his grip and giving way to spring.
And warmer temperatures will mean you’ll again be sharing the roadway with motorcycles. And that means it’s time again for a reminder to be alert and always take a second look before turning.
Rightfully so, May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois and the start of the state’s Start Seeing Motorcycles campaign.
Statistics show there’s clearly a need for both.
While motorcyclists represent only 3 percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, they account for 14 percent of traffic fatalities.
In 2019, of the 1,010 traffic fatalities in Illinois, 137 were motorcyclists. And in 2020, of the 1,193 traffic fatalities, 153 were motorcyclists.
So do your part. Be extra mindful of motorcycles this spring and summer when traveling. Not doing so could have tragic consequences.
