A mere few days before a worldwide pandemic engulfed America and brought our world to a virtual standstill, the 2020 Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Spelling Bee was held.
Aidan Stueck, then an eighth-grade student at Manteno Middle School, won the event and earned the right to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled for two months later in Washington. Alas, the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the national bee for the first time since 1945, and Adam and hundreds of other regional winners from throughout the land were denied the amazing experience.
But without missing a beat, the regional bee returns tonight in virtual form as 12 winners from their respective area schools will vie for the title and the opportunity to advance to nationals again.
Yes, the national bee has returned, but like the regional version, it has been altered to address the concerns still made prevalent by the continued presence of the coronavirus.
This time around, the event will be held virtually and stretch across several weeks rather than the several days it took to hold it on-site in the nation’s capital. But like previous events, the finals will be televised July 8 on ESPN.
We are thankful to the Scripps organization for not only devising a way to hold a national bee this year despite adverse conditions, but also for providing the Daily Journal, our regional bee sponsor, and the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, the regional coordinator, to allow these bright young minds from local schools to compete once again.
Good luck to all contestants tonight as the champion will be determined, as well as the second-, third- and fourth-place winners. They have all made their families, their school community and their community at large very proud.
