When classes went online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the students went with them. It left college campuses around the nation looking like ghost towns.
No longer were students shuffling between buildings for classes or gathering in student unions for food and fun. Dorm rooms sat empty while students hunkered down at home in front of a laptop.
It created a lot of financial uncertainty for the students and the colleges. While we don’t still know the full depth of COVID-19’s harm on higher education institutions — or pretty much everything for that matter — school leadership are having to make some hard decisions about what direction to point the ship.
And on that front, we have to applaud the decision of Kankakee Community College to put a freeze on tuition for the upcoming school year.
KCC President Michael Boyd said the flat tuition rate is part of the college’s priority to give residents access to affordable education.
“Many of our students and their families suffered personal and financial losses during the pandemic, and it is essential that KCC is here for our community members while they rebuild,” he said.
If there was ever a time to make education as accessible as possible, this is it.
For many, their jobs didn’t survive the pandemic. And for some, the pandemic showed the fragility of their employment and the pressing need to secure a better future.
Adding another line under education on your resume is a step in the right direction. And just like Boyd, we encourage you to take the first step of seeing what kind of assistance is available through Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order to make it happen.
KCC is already doing its part to ease the financial burden.
