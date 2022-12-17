The city of Kankakee administration should be applauded for making a promise, not wavering from the commitment and then following through with action.

The City Council’s Budget Committee unanimously voted this past Monday to repeal the vehicle sticker ordinance that had been in place for the better part of a decade when it was re-implemented. The measure will still need final approval in front of the full city council, which is expected to be a formality in January or February, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Lee Provost.

Thankfully to residents, the $35-per-sticker program will come to a close on June 30, 2023.

Recommended for you