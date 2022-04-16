Would you get behind the wheel of your car, close your eyes and drive?
No, that is obviously unsafe and reckless. But many are doing the exact same thing by using their phone while driving.
Sending or reading a text causes drivers, on average, to take their eyes off the road for 5 seconds. While this doesn’t seem like much, a driver traveling at 55 mph can cover the distance equal to the length of a football field.
Part of the problem with distracted driving is the defiance of drivers who think they’re deft enough behind the wheel to achieve this level of multitasking. One poll found that 77% of adults and 55% of teenage drivers believe that they can easily manage texting while simultaneously navigating the road.
While there’s no evidence to support their assessment, there’s plenty of data and statistics that prove the opposite. Studies have found that texting while driving increases the chance of a crash by 23 times.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 26,004 people died in crashes nationwide involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019. In 2020 alone, 3,142 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers.
That year saw a total of 9,432 crashes on Illinois roads that involved a distracted driver.
We’re shedding some light on this problem as April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. There’s no time like the present to make a change for the better.
When you pick up your phone while driving, you know you’re making a bad choice. So in observance of the awareness month, here are some better choices to make:
• If you need to send a text or check your phone, pull over and park in a safe location.
• Give your phone to a passenger you’ve selected as your “designated texter.”
• If you can’t resist the urge, put your phone in the trunk or back seat while driving.
The fight to end distracted driving starts with you. Make the commitment today to put down the phone and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.