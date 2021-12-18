In every situation in life, there’s a point when enough is enough.
When it comes to juvenile usage of social media, we say we have reached that threshold. Yet another letter went out to local parents this week as a result of a TikTok trend.
This time, school administrators were briefing parents about TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday. Previously, local school officials were forced to send out letters to parents as a result of a TikTok trend encouraging vandalism and inappropriate behavior at school.
For the uninitiated, TikTok is a social networking app that catapulted to fame during the pandemic. Users create and share short videos of jokes, dances, pranks, stunts and the like.
Now, it’s a pandemic within a pandemic. It seems to have a propensity for helping young users make bad decisions in the name of collecting likes (which is the digital version of acceptance from their peers). Thumbing your nose at authority is not just encouraged, it often is rewarded with a big boost in followers (translation ... more acceptance).
It’s a place many of our vulnerable youth are being led astray.
Yes, arguably, social media holds some advantages for young users. For example, a generation of young people found companionship in TikTok at a time when many were experiencing isolation and loneliness during the early days of the pandemic.
But on the whole, the benefits don’t seem to outweigh the risks social media poses to young users.
We protect younger generations from bad decisions in the real world that could bring a lifetime of consequences. We set age restrictions for vices like cigarettes and alcohol. We have rules that see to the enforcement of those limits and create consequences for those who aid in the breaking of those rules.
So, we ask, where is that protection in the digital world? For young and inexperienced users, the internet holds consequences just as life-altering and long-lasting. Maybe even more so. A record eventually can be expunged in certain circumstances, but the internet? It lives forever. Mistakes and missteps will lurk for a lifetime in Google’s caches.
Regulated age limits need to be put in place for social media companies, and these sites need to be held accountable to them. Just like in life, there also needs to be consequences for those who enable young users to break the rules.
While there might be grumbling today, our teenagers will thank us tomorrow.
