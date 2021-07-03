By Daily Journal Editorial Board
We hate to harp ... but we will, if that’s what it takes. We just used this space a couple days ago to encourage good choices as the water level of the Kankakee River continued to rise.
Then, on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of the Kankakee River due to treacherous river conditions. Until further notice, the river is closed to recreational boating from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties.
And yes, we are now talking about good choices once again. That’s because we fear this notice from the IDNR will fall on deaf ears this holiday weekend. If the reactions of many on social media posts alerting the community to the river’s closure are any indication, the disregard of the warnings is a foregone conclusion.
And we aren’t the only ones concerned. For today’s Page One report about the closure and the reasons why, we spoke with Sgt. Dave Wollgast, of the IDNR. He told us that though the river might currently be lower than in the past, it’s carrying a lot of hidden dangers. He even called some of the floating debris “Titanic situations.”
A boater might see a limb of a tree floating down the river and think they’re in no danger, he said. But that limb might be attached to an entire tree that will damage the boater’s vessel — or worse. Because this is the first weather event of the summer season for the river, there’s a lot of debris that’s been picked up by water flowing along more northern banks.
When asked what he’d like our readers to know, Wollgast’s answer was simple yet as powerful as the river itself: “We did this for public safety. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. We know some people will go out anyway, but we are trying to at least protect those who will actually listen.”
So, listen up. Stay off the river this weekend. Sure, watching the fireworks from your boat is fun, but it’s not worth your life or the lives of your passengers.
