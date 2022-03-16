There’s a group in Kankakee that thinks forgiveness can lead to a decrease in violence in the community.
We think they are right.
It’s a movement called “Kankakee Forgives.” Fueling the initiative are representatives from various school districts, local governments, organizations and nonprofits. Among them is Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director.
Clark has become a familiar face as Kankakee has grappled with an influx in shootings and homicides. He argues that anger is often present when these things occur. “Anger coming out of guns,” he says.
He says that practicing forgiveness can help move someone past anger.
It’s a statement that is quickly becoming a scientific fact as studies in recent years are finding connections between forgiveness and physical, mental and spiritual health. They’re finding evidence that forgiveness plays a key role in the health of families and communities.
Berkeley researchers say the forgiving person becomes less motivated to retaliate against someone who offended him or her and less motivated to remain estranged from that person.
Avoidance of estrangement is vital when talking about forgiveness inside the family unit. As our youth are being ensnared in violence or impacted by the fallout of it, keeping that family unit intact becomes even more important. Unfortunately, we are seeing the family unit come under attack more and more in today’s world.
That’s why the work of those behind Kankakee Forgives is so necessary. Their goal is to reach youth through schools and organizations to teach them about the importance of forgiveness. Getting in front of these kids early will help keep them out of the cycle of anger and violence that entirely too many are finding themselves trapped in.
Clark and other organizers reported this week about some successes they’ve already had with the initiative and talked about plans for next steps.
Those plans include tailored interventions at the start of the school year and a door-to-door effort that looks to raise awareness of the movement through yard signs.
If you get a knock on the door from the group, we encourage you to take and proudly display a sign. This is a movement we would love to see take hold in Kankakee.
