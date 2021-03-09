What if a disaster strikes by the time you’ve finished reading this and chaos ensues? Do you know what to do? Better yet, do your kids know what to do? How about elderly family members? If not, the time to talk about it is now, not on the fly while the worst is happening.
Among our favorite quotes is “a failure to plan is a plan to fail.” And when it comes to saving your life and the lives of those you love, failure is not an option. So, plan. Plan now. Plan well. And what better time than now since March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month.
Now, when we say plan, we don’t mean spend thousands of dollars to create a well-stocked bunker that could rival any Dooms-Day fanatic’s lair.
To help figure out your plan, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service developed a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide. Not only does it offer practical advice on steps to take, it also includes helpful information on how to understand weather reporting.
Keeping tuned into the reporting — including watches, warnings and advisories — is critical to keeping yourself safe. Should any arise, you’ll find them stripped across the daily-journal.com homepage.
It also offers an emergency supply kit checklist (which we have included below) and tips on what to do before, during and after types of weather emergencies, whether it be a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flooding. You can find the 15-page guide at bit.ly/StateWeatherGuide.
And one last thing. Think back to 2020 when the pandemic was stoking fear in the hearts of many and grocery shelves became barren all across the country. If that situation hadn’t quickly righted itself, how long could you have survived with the food you have on hand?
If the answer is maybe a few days or so, then this preparedness month is something you should take seriously.
