The recent comings and goings in the Illinois House of Representatives is nothing short of a debacle.
To catch you up, long-tenured former Speaker Michael Madigan resigned his 22nd District post. He hand-picked Edward Guerra Kodatt to take his seat in the House. Three days after he was sworn in, Kodatt resigned because of unspecified “questionable conduct.”
Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar took the oath a day later and still holds the seat.
But wait, there’s more.
These three lawmakers all served in the same pay period. And under state law, all three are entitled to a full month’s salary — $5,788.66.
It’s a legislative pay practice that Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been working for more than a year to end. She and her allies have proposed legislation limiting lawmakers who enter or leave the General Assembly mid-month to pay only for the portion they worked.
In drawing attention to the matter, Mendoza had this to say: “It’s common sense, right? Everyone assumed that people are being paid on a prorated basis.”
Guess you can put us in the assuming category. You can also put us in the “it’s time to change the practice” category as well.
When taxpayers resign their jobs on Monday, they don’t continue to get paid for the rest of the week. The same should apply to lawmakers.
Thankfully, Kodatt has said he will forego the payment. No word yet from Guerrero-Cuellar, but we encourage her to follow Kodatt’s lead.
Regardless of how this plays out, lawmakers should support the “No Exit Bonus” legislation to prevent it from happening again.
