Today, we present the second installment of our examination of the 12 long months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kankakee County.
Frankly, we were sick of COVID-19 before we embarked on brainstorming this series. We’ll venture to guess you are sick of the virus, too. But few things in our history have risen to the level of the pandemic we’ve endured for months on end, so attention must be paid.
We would want nothing more than to never write about COVID-19 again. Never again report on another death from the virus, never again inform you of another business falling to the mandated restrictions, never again to break the news of the cancellation of a beloved community event.
What we would like to report on are grand celebrations of our students, whether it be graduations, the big homecoming game or just a community-minded group coming together to help the greater good.
It’d be grand to have to ask the referee to repeat himself because we couldn’t hear him over the roar of the crowd. Or to follow our local teams all the way to the state championships.
We’d also like to report on festivals that draw hundreds — heck, thousands — to our city centers. We’d like to be typing out calendar listings until our fingers hurt. We want to share your pictures in our Local Faces section of unsure children sitting on the very tip of the Easter Bunny’s lap. How about a photo of five generations of a family coming together for a visit?
We’ll take one of each, please.
But when you get right down to it, what we really don’t want is to be doing a two-year anniversary series a year from now. But that’s not up to us as much as it’s up to you.
State leaders said recently that weakened restrictions could be on the horizon as the number of vaccinations keeps ticking upward while the cases tick downwards. In your excitement of that news, don’t skip over what they said next: Now is not the time to quit.
So, please get vaccinated when it’s your turn, keep wearing your mask and keep washing your hands.
If we all stay the course for just a while longer, this too shall pass.
