The notion that not everyone learns the same way got pushed to the wayside at some point. We, as humans, don’t typically like to stray too far from the straight and narrow path to “normal.” So distracted in that pursuit of middle ground, we didn’t seem to notice that many of our education systems were becoming more and more molded to fit the “normal” student.
But thanks to the school-closing, life-halting COVID-19 pandemic, the differences in learning styles have been brought back into full view. That became abundantly clear at this week’s Kankakee School District’s board meeting.
Many likely read reporter Stephanie Markham’s article on the board’s and public’s discussions and scratched their heads in wonder of why teachers and parents were asking school officials to continue remote- and hybrid-learning option even after the pandemic subsides.
Calls to reopen our schools and get our kids back in the classroom were becoming deafening as this public health crisis has worn on, and we’ll admit we were among the voices lending support to the cause.
But hearing what some parents and teachers had to say at the school board meeting got us thinking back to that old adage — not everyone learns the same way.
The supporters for continued virtual learning spoke with passion about their students’ improvements in the new learning environment. One parent said quiet space at home has removed the distractions of a busy classroom that kept her child unfocused. Another parent said her autistic child’s anxieties of going to school on a daily basis melted away, as did the corresponding meltdowns.
The vast majority though still say they want their kids back in the classroom with their teacher next year, according to responses to the school’s survey of parents. And that’s great. There’s much to be said for the traditional school setting and all the social and extracurricular benefits that come with it.
So, while the classroom experience will return, so will a variety of other options, district leadership says. We applaud them for accommodating all voices and for committing themselves to the goal of meeting every student’s need.
