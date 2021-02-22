We most likely never will see a politician similar to Mike Madigan ever again. Nor should we.
Now this is not necessarily meant as a complete condemnation of the man who served in the Illinois House for a whopping 50 years, including 36 as the House speaker. The latter number made him the longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in the history of the United States.
During that period, Madigan led some initiatives that drew praise, mostly from fellow Democrats, for engineering reforms that improved the lives of state residents. At the same time, his leadership drew sharp criticism, mostly from Republicans, for guiding Illinois toward out-of-balance budgets, bloated pensions and machine politics that benefited his allies.
The purpose here is not to analyze Madigan’s performance. His sudden resignation last week now makes him part of the state’s political past.
The true intent is to point toward the example of Madigan in arguing for term limits on politicians, something that has been discussed for years but never moved on by Illinois legislators.
Those who remain in elected office for such a long period develop baggage that becomes a liability during time. In Madigan’s case, he stayed around long enough to be strongly implicated, but not charged, in a bribery scheme involving ComEd. With Madigan out of office, how the case plays out remains to be seen.
What is an appropriate term in office? Opinions vary. Is the eight consecutive years a president is allowed to serve enough? Maybe not, but it shouldn’t be much longer. Ten years seems fair or 12 if that represents three consecutive terms for a particular office.
We should urge people to run for office and admire those who commit to pursuing such an important position. But we shouldn’t create another generation of career politicians. As Illinois lawmakers push for further reforms, term limits should be among the top priorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.