In a much-anticipated return, Paramount and Meadowview theatres will be reopening their doors on April 15.
The theaters shut down in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was tightening its grip on the economy. Aside from a short reopening thwarted again by COVID, the screens have stayed dark since then.
While Cinemark Movies 10 welcomed moviegoers back in September 2020, Classic Cinemas held out as Hollywood worked out the COVID kinks and for vaccinations to begin. Both those things are coming into view, so the theatres now say the show must go on!
Just like Cinemark, Classic Cinema has put additional health and safety measures into effect in order to assist the reopening.
They’re going the extra mile to ensure customers feel safe to return.
The increased health measures won’t be the only new thing you find upon your arrival. Meadowview has been hard at work on a complete remodel and expansion. One of the theatre’s seven auditoriums now boasts a 60-foot screen, immersive sound and ultra-high contrast laser projection.
All auditoriums at both Kankakee locations now have heated recliners as well.
We applaud both Classic Cinemas and Cinemark for fighting their way back from the devastating blow that was COVID-19 restrictions.
But they’ll need your support. Now more than ever, customers need to show support for local businesses.
The best way to show your support is with your wallet and your presence. So wrangle up the family and find your way to the movie theater once again.
After all, movies allow us to lose ourselves in a story and forget about the worries of the day.
That’s something we could all use a little more of.
