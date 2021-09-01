The Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency has had its fair share of problems in recent years that have battered and bruised its reputation. Having your executive director indicted on federal charges of fraud doesn’t exactly instill faith in an organization.
While the agency’s board can’t do anything about that indictment, there are other things it can and should do to fix the negative perception many in the community have for the agency. Quite possibly chief among those actions is undoing a 2007 vote that instituted a massive increase in pay for board members.
For their service on the agency board, members’ pay per meeting was upped from $50 to $600. And the chairman even got an extra hundred bucks. Yes, there are headaches that come with any sort of board participation but that’s an exorbitant amount of money. This is supposed to be public service after all.
The current board seems to understand that. Members voted unanimously to decrease the pay to $200 per meeting. That’s a much more appropriate figure — one that will net an annual savings of $35,700. While the board chairman told Journal reporter Lee Provost that the savings “isn’t a lot of money,” we argue that a government board taking steps toward being more fiscally responsible at the expense of their own pockets is priceless.
So, we tip our hat to the entire board: Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, Bradley finance director Rob Romo, Kankakee 4th Ward Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson, Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga, and Kankakee resident and former Kankakee City Council member Steven Hunter.
They call their vote just a start toward improvements for the agency, and that makes us more hopeful for its future.
