We had things we were going to talk about in this space today, but after Thursday’s brazen shootings in downtown Kankakee, it just doesn’t seem as important now.
We thought our community had a problem as the rate of gun violence steadily increased for years. We really thought we had a problem when a 15-year-old boy was shot in his own front yard.
Now that three men were gunned down a mere stone’s throw from the county courthouse, we struggle to convey the enormity of the problem our community is facing.
In broad daylight, a man armed with multiple weapons opened fire. And while his aim was determined to be targeted at certain individuals, there were so many people nearby that morning who easily could have been caught in the crossfire. It’s a miracle that more lives weren’t lost Thursday.
Staff and visitors to the courthouse hid or ran for safety as the repeated sounds of gunshots rang out. A body lay in the street, another on the sidewalk. A third person was fighting for their life. These are the images of Kankakee that made statewide and national news on Thursday.
But that is not who Kankakee is. This community has proven itself over and over again to be a force for good. We are a community of caring people. We’ve rallied together during times of need before, and that time must come again.
Kankakee, we have said it before and now we’ll say it again: We have a problem. A deadly problem. A problem that must be addressed now. A problem that won’t get better on its own.
It’s not a problem that can be solved by a small group of elected officials. No, this problem also belongs to individuals, families, businesses, schools, nonprofits, police and city and county leadership.
We’re all in this together, and it’s going to take all of us to fix it. We are begging you to be part of the solution.
