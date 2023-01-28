Daily Journal Editorial Board

For the first time in 25 years there will not be any contested races in Kankakee County in the Feb. 28 primary election. What does that tell us about local politics?

There could be a variety of reasons for the apathy. Some residents might be fed up with local politics and do not want to delve into the political arena, while others might believe that the local parties — Democrat, Republican and Libertarian — have already chosen the person they want to represent the party in a particular race.

Recommended for you