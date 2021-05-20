With the General Assembly scheduled to adjourn at the end of the month, it’s time to put the finishing touches on the 2021-22 state budget that takes effect on July 1.
Unfortunately, federal officials have thrown a monkey wrench into the budget gears by announcing that none of the $7.5 billion in federal bailout money is to be used to pay down Illinois’ substantial debts.
Given that Gov. J.B. Pritzker had made it clear that paying down debt is one of his priorities, there’s a potentially big problem.
Pritzker has made it clear that a portion of the $7.5 billion in bailout money will go to pay back the remaining balance ($2.4 billion) of a $3.2 billion loan from a Federal Reserve fund established to assist states in dire financial straits.
Illinois, which was the only state to tap the fund, rightfully wants to get the debt — and the costs that go with it — off its books.
So state officials received with considerable dismay a U.S. Treasury Department announcement that the bailout money is to be used “to help meet pandemic response needs and provide relief for households and businesses facing near- and long-term negative economic impacts.”
The Treasury emphasized that approved uses “would not include the payment of interest or principal on outstanding debt.”
Money is, of course, fungible. So it’s not beyond the means of state budgeteers and legislators to devote the bailout money to one approved purpose while redirecting state revenues intended to support various programs to debt payments.
But budget gamesmanship is not without risk.
That’s why Pritzker and others are pushing members of this state’s congressional delegation, principally, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, to see if he can get the tentative rules changed.
There has been considerable discussion about what to do with the bailout money.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been adamant that the money should go to debt reduction and must not go to establish new programs. It’s good advice, and the state should endeavor to follow it. Needless to say, that approach is complicated by the feds’ stance.
It’s a long-established rule that he who pays the piper calls the tune. But considering the overall health of the state affects the health of the citizenry, the feds’ approach is unnecessarily restrictive.
Different states have different priorities. While Illinois needs money to maintain its current level of services, it does not need new spending on new initiatives. Further, the federal and state governments already have received billions of dollars in coronavirus relief money
Surely in the midst of the ongoing federal appropriations, there is — and ought to be — room for allowing states in desperate financial shape the flexibility to do what they think is best — within limits, of course — with federal aid.
Arguments like that would be better received if state legislators didn’t continue to spend money as if there was no tomorrow. Some of them, in fact, may be privately celebrating the treasury department’s announcement. But the current approach cannot endure.
The state’s budget situation is not as bad today as it was a couple of months ago thanks to unexpected, multibillion-dollar increases in tax revenue. But hard times persist, and easing the debt burden must remain a top priority.
