Take action

The National Fire Protection Association works to increase the usage and maintenance of smoke detectors and alarms in homes. Here’s the organization’s advice on the devices and how to mitigate your chances of becoming injured or killed in a home fire:

• A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home.

• Smoke alarms should be interconnected. When one sounds, they all sound.

• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

• When a smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.

• Replace all smoke alarms in your home every 10 years.