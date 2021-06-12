Friday certainly felt like the first day of summer. Collectively, we finally reached that long-awaited moment when you throw open the windows and breathe in the warm air of life.
And while the windows in Friday’s feelings were proverbial, the whoosh of life was certainly real. Illinois is now officially in Phase 5 of its reopening plan.
There’s so much to do now that life has fully resumed — well, with maybe a few exceptions here and there. Community events are roaring back, bringing good food, fellowship and music with them. You’ll be hitting your favorite restaurants and watering holes to catch up with old friends. Maybe hitting the gym or giving your wallet some exercise at your favorite boutique.
And while it might not be as fun as any of the items we just mentioned, there’s one thing that needs to be at the top of your to-do list — go the doctor.
When COVID-19 first started rearing its ugly head, many medical providers were forced to close the doors to their operating rooms to non-emergency surgeries. Also, many doctor’s or screening appointments were pushed back or even canceled until the virus was better under control.
As the situation improved, hospitals flew open their doors ready to welcome back their patients and give them the care they needed. They weren’t met with the rush they were expecting. Time went on, like it always does, yet patients still didn’t return to the numbers the facilities saw before.
For some time now, local healthcare leaders have implored area residents to get back into healthcare settings for preventive and routine care. Riverside Healthcare CEO & President Phil Kambic has told us more than once that it’s a major problem that is having some dire consequences for some.
We caught up with him at the hospital’s recent golf tournament and here’s what he had to say: “One thing that frightens me is that we’re seeing sicker and sicker people coming in because they delayed care for the whole year. As people are coming in — their heart disease is more advanced, their cancer is more advanced, and that’s just scary. We’re seeing it all over the place.”
It’s time for some to start listening — and more importantly, take action.
The door is open ... you just need to walk through it. Your health is waiting on the other side.
